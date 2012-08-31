BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
Aug 31 British specialist life insurer Chesnara Plc said its first-half profit more than doubled, driven primarily by better performance at its Save & Prosper business.
Chesnara, which buys life insurance funds that are closed to new customers, made a pretax profit excluding items of 9.3 million pounds ($14.71 million), up from the 3.8 million pounds the company reported, last year.
The company's S&P business reported a pretax profit of 5.1 million pounds excluding items, compared with a loss of 800,000 pounds last year.
The results prompted the company to raise its interim dividend 2.5 percent to 6.1 pence.
Chesnara competes with companies like Phoenix Life Insurance Co, Swiss Re AG's Admin Re and buyout firm Cinven to acquire life funds that have been closed to new customers because their original owners do not have enough capital to underpin new policies.
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: