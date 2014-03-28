March 28 Insurance-focused takeover specialist
Chesnara Plc's full-year pretax profit more than tripled
as Movestic - its Swedish open life insurance business -
captured market share.
Chesnara, which mainly buys life insurance funds closed to
new customers, said IFRS pretax profit rose to 60.6 million
pounds ($100.7 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 19.7
million pounds a year earlier.
Movestic like-for-like new business volume rose 61.9
percent, Chesnara said.
The company said it raised its final dividend by 3.4 percent
to 11.63 pence.
($1 = 0.60 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing
by Gopakumar Warrier)