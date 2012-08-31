BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
LONDON Aug 31 Chesnara PLC : * H1 ifrs pretax profit excluding items 9.3 million STG * On eev basis H1 pre-tax profit of £20.3M * Says 6.1P interim dividend per share declared, an increase of 2.5%
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: