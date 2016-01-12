Five games that swung the title Real Madrid's way
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
MOSCOW Russia's 20-year-old chess grand master Ivan Bukavshin died of a suspected stroke on Tuesday, the Russian Chess Federation said on its website.
Bukavshin became an international grand master in 2011, one of the game's top accolades, and won the Russian Cup last year.
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.