(Corrects first sentence and throughout to show that lawsuit
aims to stop broadcast of chess moves, not to stop distribution
of event footage)
By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK Nov 7 Organizers of the World Chess
Championship sued on Monday to block a trio of website operators
from broadcasting chess moves at the Nov. 11-30 match in New
York, which is expected to draw millions of online viewers.
The lawsuit, filed by World Chess U.S. Inc and World Chess
Events Ltd in Manhattan federal court, seeks to limit the
operators from transmitting the moves from the 12-game contest
between world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway and challenger
Sergey Karjakin of Russia.
Instead, the tournament organizers want to protect their
exclusive rights to news of the moves, and air the event run
under the auspices of the International Chess Federation, or
FIDE.
"These entities expend no time, effort, or money of their
own in organizing, producing, or hosting the chess events for
the World Championship and instead reap economic benefit from
free-riding on the work and effort of World Chess," the lawsuit
said.
The defendants, Chessgames Services LLC, E-Learning Ltd and
Logical Thinking Ltd, were not immediately reachable for
comment.
While spectators will watch the tournament from the venue in
lower Manhattan, most professional chess tournaments are viewed
over the internet.
The match between the grandmasters, both in their 20s and
competing for a $1 million prize, will be streamed live in
360-degree Virtual Reality (VR), a first in any sport.
The feature, in which users are meant to feel more immersed
in the game, costs $15 per user, but the company will also
provide moves and analytics as a separate product free of
charge.
Match organizers said in September that the virtual reality
feature is part of a long-term goal to increase profits off of
chess matches by making the games more interactive online.
The World Chess Championship has been held in an official
capacity since the late 1800s. Its global popularity in the
pre-internet era peaked in 1972 during the Cold War when
American Bobby Fischer defeated Boris Spassky of the Soviet
Union in Reykjavik, Iceland, for the world crown.
The 1995 match between then world champion Garry Kasparov of
Russia and Viswanathan Anand of India was the last title contest
to be held in the United States - in New York's World Trade
Center.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Grant McCool)