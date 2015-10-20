By Sarah Young
| HORSHAM, England
HORSHAM, England Oct 20 British defence company
Chess Dynamics expects to sign the first customer for its
drone-downing technology in the next six months, opening up a
new market for its long-distance video and tracking devices.
Chess Dynamics is part of a consortium of three British
companies which created the Anti-UAV Defence System (AUDS) last
year in response to South Korea's need to control enemy drones
entering its air space.
"We expect to get an order in the next six months," business
development manager Julian Moir said in an interview, following
recent trials of the product in France, Britain and the United
States.
As well as drone use rising on the battlefield, unmanned
aerial vehicles (UAVs) are increasingly being employed
commercially to film events and for agriculture, and by
individuals for recreation as well as malicious purposes.
Their use is of growing concern to governments which want to
be able to prevent accidents, attacks and espionage.
In Britain and Poland, there have been "near miss" incidents
over the last 18 months when drones have flown close to
passenger aeroplanes at airports. Earlier this year, drones
caused alarm in France when several flights were spotted
operating over sensitive sites in Paris.
AUDS can detect a drone from up to 8 kilometres away, track
it and then disrupt its communications to force it to the
ground, and Moir said the technology could be used in conflict
situations and to protect airports and nuclear power stations.
The anti-drone product will help Horsham, southern
England-based Chess Dynamics grow beyond its main naval customer
base which accounts for about three quarters of current revenues
of around 10 million pounds ($15.5 million).
Its naval vision and tracking devices are used on ships
belonging to the British, French, Thai and Omani fleets and the
privately-held, venture capital-backed firm's customers include
BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin and Thales
.
Chess Dynamics is also looking to grow beyond its naval
business by selling its Hawkeye surveillance product, which can
fit into the back of a land cruiser and detect a single person
from about 12 kilometres away. It is close to signing a contract
to supply a North African country with equipment to protect its
borders, said Moir.
($1 = 0.6456 pounds)
(Editing by Mark Potter)