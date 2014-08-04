HONG KONG Aug 4 Tycoon Li Ka-shing controlled
Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd said on Monday it has
submitted a preliminary non-binding proposal in relation to
possible acquisition of certain aircrafts from the AWAS group.
Media has reported that Asia's richest man Li may bid for a
portfolio of planes being sold by Terra Firma Capital Partners
Ltd's aircraft-leasing firm, AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd
. AWAS plans to sell about 100 newer aircrafts for as
much as $5 billion.
Cheung Kong, which reported a foreacast-beating first half
earnings last week, said it was at a very
preliminary stage in considering the proposed acquisition and no
binding agreement has been reached.
"The company has been exploring new investment opportunities
to generate additional stable revenue streams to drive forward
its growth momentum. The proposed acquisition is one of the many
opportunities that have been presented to the company," the
property group said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Perry)