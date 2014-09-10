* Tycoon's firm in JV talks with Mitsubishi arm -sources
SINGAPORE, Sept 11 Asia's richest man, Li
Ka-shing, aims to buy his way into the global aircraft leasing
business as his flagship investment firm holds talks with
lessors on building a portfolio of planes, people with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
In a potential series of deals, the Hong Kong tycoon's
Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd is in discussions to form a
joint venture with Mitsubishi Corp's MC Aviation
Partners leasing arm, one executive said. Li's firm is already
bidding for a $5 billion fleet of 100 planes that lessor AWAS
Aviation Capital Ltd has put up for sale.
The move by Li, who runs a global business spanning
everything from property to energy, is part of a strategy to
recraft the group's investments outside Hong Kong, targeting
stable returns in a fast-growing industry. As global air travel
booms, carriers are opting to lease new planes rather than
buying them, saving on huge capital outlays upfront.
"They (Cheung Kong) have their fingers in a lot of pies at
the same time," said one executive, who declined to be
identified as the information is not public. "They have huge
ambitions and are looking to become a top global lessor."
Mitsubishi Corp and MC Aviation declined to comment. Cheung
Kong didn't respond to requests for comment from Reuters.
Analysts say Li will be looking to take full advantage of
his group's financial muscle to make a success of the new
strategy. However, as interest in the aircraft leasing sector
grows, that approach may push target valuations higher.
"Obviously, buying a large fleet would sort of indicate that
they are trying to get big overnight. But I'm not really sure
this is the best time to get into the market," said Ilya
Ivashkov, a New York-based senior director at Fitch Ratings.
"It seems like things are definitely getting a little bit
overheated, especially in some pockets of the market," he said.
Industry publication Flightglobal estimates the top 50
lessors have a total fleet of more than 7,500 planes valued at
nearly $200 billion. Dominating the pack are GECAS, a unit of
General Electric Co., and International Lease Finance
Corp, now part of AerCap, the world's two biggest
lessors.
But lessors backed by Chinese state-owned banks are also
growing as the world's second-biggest economy provides much of
the potential growth in demand for aircraft. Plane maker Boeing
Co estimates China alone will need over 6,000 new
aircraft over the next 20 years.
FINANCIAL CLOUT
Li's companies have raised about $9 billion just this year
by selling stakes in Hong Kong firms. The group is on the hunt
for stable investment options in well-regulated markets outside
its home market, where expansion opportunities are becoming
limited.
The venture with MC Aviation, which owns and manages about
100 mostly-narrow body jets, will give Cheung Kong access to a
pool of about 20 aircraft. It will help the firm tap into the
management expertise of Mitsubishi's fully-owned Tokyo
subsidiary, which was set up in 2008 with over 20 years of
experience in aircraft leasing.
Details of the venture are still being worked out and an
announcement is expected in a couple of weeks, one executive
said. For Mitsubishi, the transaction will bring some returns on
its investment in MC Aviation, which could also strike other
deals with Cheung Kong as the new entrant grows its leasing
business, the executive said.
The plans for MC Aviation and AWAS deals aren't the only
aircraft leasing avenues Li is exploring. Cheung Kong has also
approached large lessors to buy about 20 planes in a single
transaction, executives said.
Aircraft leases offer fixed incomes for long periods and are
often seen as safe transactions. Priced in U.S. dollars,
aircraft are comparatively easy to re-lease to different
geographies.
Besides AWAS, another Dublin-based aircraft lessor, Avolon,
has attracted Asian interest. China's sovereign wealth fund,
China Investment Corp, has teamed up with state-owned aerospace
and defense company, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, in
its bid to buy Avolon, Reuters previously reported.
Over the past few years, access to cheap funding has driven
expansion plans of the leasing arms of Asian groups, including
Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc
.
"The key thing that drives stability in our sector is the
strength of the balance sheet in the leasing companies and we
have seen some consolidation over the last year," Robert Martin,
chief executive of Asia's No. 2 lessor BOC Aviation, said in a
recent interview.
