HONG KONG Feb 26 Hong Kong billionaire Li
Ka-shing on Thursday said he is upbeat on the outlook for the
China-controlled city, and that the biggest threat is if a Hong
Kong government proposal on universal suffrage fails to get
passed.
Li, 86, speaking at an earnings briefing for his companies
Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd and Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
, also said he has no plan to step down.
Hong Kong is moving towards a legislative vote in late June
or early July that could allow citizens to vote in the city's
2017 leadership election, but only for candidates pre-screened
by a pro-Beijing committee.
