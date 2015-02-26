(Adds context, Cheung Kong earnings)

* Hutchison net HK$67 bln vs HK$46 bln analyst view

* Expects solid performance for 2015 -Li

* Cheung Kong net HK$54 bln vs HK$37 bln analyst view

By Clare Jim

HONG KONG, Feb 26 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd , the ports-to-telecoms group of Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, on Thursday said it doubled its net profit in 2014, beating analyst estimates, boosted by gains from the sales of investments and property revaluation.

Li has been selling assets and increasing the pace of overseas acquisitions - particularly infrastructure, telecoms and retail businesses in Europe - sparking speculation that he is withdrawing from Hong Kong and mainland China, a claim he has consistently denied.

Hutchison, whose interests include Britain's Three Mobile network and Canada's Husky Energy Inc, reported profit of HK$67.16 billion ($8.66 billion). That compared with a revised HK$31.11 billion a year prior, and the HK$46.04 billion average estimate of five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

In January, Li overhauled his business empire to create two listed companies - one focused on property and the other on telecoms - meaning a shift in the incorporated base of his two main firms to the Cayman Islands from Hong Kong, fuelling speculation of the tycoon pulling out of China.

Li's family sold more than $2 billion worth of assets in China last year, including property in Shanghai, Nanjing and Beijing. In January, news of Li's business overhaul was followed by three overseas bids, including $15.4 billion for Britain's O2, owned by Spain's Telefonica SA.

Britain has been high on the octogenarian's shopping list. Li, dubbed "Superman" for his deal-making savvy, controls utility Northumbrian Water Group PLC, retailer Superdrug and Eversholt Rail, which owns around 28 percent of the country's passenger trains.

The tycoon built his empire over more than half a century from a plastic flower business, but has expressed frustration that his listed companies trade at a discount to the book values of their net assets, as is common for conglomerates.

Also on Thursday, Li's developer Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd , said 2014 net profit rose 53 percent to HK$53.9 billion due to a one-off gain and a jump in the value of its real estate.

The result compared with HK$35.3 billion a year earlier, and the HK$36.5 billion estimate of 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates, which emphasise the forecasts of the more accurate analysts.

Shares of Cheung Kong closed up 0.7 percent ahead of the results versus a 0.5 percent rise in the benchmark index. Shares of Hutchison ended flat. ($1 = 7.7545 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christopher Cushing)