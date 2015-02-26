(Adds context, Cheung Kong earnings)
By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, Feb 26 Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
, the ports-to-telecoms group of Asia's richest man, Li
Ka-shing, on Thursday said it doubled its net profit in 2014,
beating analyst estimates, boosted by gains from the sales of
investments and property revaluation.
Li has been selling assets and increasing the pace of
overseas acquisitions - particularly infrastructure, telecoms
and retail businesses in Europe - sparking speculation that he
is withdrawing from Hong Kong and mainland China, a claim he has
consistently denied.
Hutchison, whose interests include Britain's Three Mobile
network and Canada's Husky Energy Inc, reported profit
of HK$67.16 billion ($8.66 billion). That compared with a
revised HK$31.11 billion a year prior, and the HK$46.04 billion
average estimate of five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
In January, Li overhauled his business empire to create two
listed companies - one focused on property and the other on
telecoms - meaning a shift in the incorporated base of his two
main firms to the Cayman Islands from Hong Kong, fuelling
speculation of the tycoon pulling out of China.
Li's family sold more than $2 billion worth of assets in
China last year, including property in Shanghai, Nanjing and
Beijing. In January, news of Li's business overhaul was followed
by three overseas bids, including $15.4 billion for Britain's
O2, owned by Spain's Telefonica SA.
Britain has been high on the octogenarian's shopping list.
Li, dubbed "Superman" for his deal-making savvy, controls
utility Northumbrian Water Group PLC, retailer Superdrug and
Eversholt Rail, which owns around 28 percent of the country's
passenger trains.
The tycoon built his empire over more than half a century
from a plastic flower business, but has expressed frustration
that his listed companies trade at a discount to the book values
of their net assets, as is common for conglomerates.
Also on Thursday, Li's developer Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd
, said 2014 net profit rose 53 percent to HK$53.9
billion due to a one-off gain and a jump in the value of its
real estate.
The result compared with HK$35.3 billion a year earlier, and
the HK$36.5 billion estimate of 13 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters SmartEstimates, which emphasise the forecasts of the
more accurate analysts.
Shares of Cheung Kong closed up 0.7 percent ahead of the
results versus a 0.5 percent rise in the benchmark index.
Shares of Hutchison ended flat.
($1 = 7.7545 Hong Kong dollars)
