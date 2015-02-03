HONG KONG Feb 3 Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it planned to sell properties worth HK$30 billion ($3.87 billion) in Hong Kong and China this year, down from HK$40 billion recorded last year.

The company's executive director Justin Chiu told reporters it recorded property sales of HK$25 billion and 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in Hong Kong and China in 2014, respectively.

($1 = 6.2566 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7546 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Jenny Poon; Writing by Yimou Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)