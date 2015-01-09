* To create one property company, and one for other assets
* Group companies had suffered from conglomerate discount
By Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Jan 9 Asia's richest man, Li
Ka-shing, is restructuring his business empire to create two
listed companies, one focusing on property and the other on
telecoms, retail and energy, in a bid to boost their value and
attract more investors.
The 86-year-old Hong Kong tycoon built his sprawling empire
over more than half a century from a plastic flower business,
but has been frustrated that his group's listed companies trade
at a discount to the book values of their net assets, a common
feature of conglomerates.
"This transaction is a watershed event in our group's
history. It is transformational from the point of view of
shareholder value," Li said in a statement on Friday.
Li's two largest listed companies are Cheung Kong (Holdings)
and Hutchison Whampoa, which both run a wide
range of businesses. As on Jan. 7, Cheung Kong, which owns just
under half of Hutchison Whampoa, traded at a 23 percent
discount, or about HK$87 billion ($11.22 billion), to its book
value at the end of June 2014, the statement said.
"The issue of holding company discount has puzzled us for a
long time, until we thought of a way to resolve it during the
second half of last year," Victor Li, executive deputy chairman
of Cheung Kong and Hutchison told a news conference when asked
why they chose to do the restructuring now.
The proposed reorganisation will put the property assets
into a new company, Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd, with
another, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, managing ports, telecoms,
retail, energy, aircraft leasing and other businesses. The
transaction will increase transparency of the group and give
investors direct shareholding in the two companies, the
statement said.
Some analysts said Li had timed the reorganisation to tap
growing interest in Hong Kong shares from mainland Chinese
investors following a recent link-up that allows investors in
Shanghai and Hong Kong to trade shares on each other's bourses.
"Right now it should be a good time, particularly when
investors are trying to find some high-value investments after
the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect," said Castor Pang, head of
research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi in Hong Kong.
"Some investors are trying to accumulate shares of Cheung
Kong and Hutchison," he added.
As part of the reorganisation, Cheung Kong will ask
Hutchison Whampoa shareholders to exchange each share for 0.684
CKH Holdings share, resulting in the cancellation of Hutchison
shares.
The reorganisation comes at a time when Li, who has an
estimated $33.5 billion net worth, according to Forbes, has been
trimming exposure to Hong Kong and buying utility and telecom
assets in Europe.
As part of the reorganisation, the Li family trust will
boost its stake in Canada-listed Husky Energy to 40.2
percent from 35.6 percent.
HSBC Holdings is the sole financial advisor to the
Li group companies.
