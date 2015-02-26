HONG KONG Feb 26 Hong Kong developer Cheung
Kong Holdings Ltd, owned by Asia's richest man Li
Ka-shing, posted a 53 percent rise in 2014 net profit, beating
analyst estimates, due to a one-off gain and a jump in the value
of its real estate.
Profit reached HK$53.9 billion ($6.95 billion) from HK$35.3
billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement to Hong
Kong's stock exchange on Thursday, lifted by the sale of an
electricity subsidiary.
The result compared with the HK$36.5 billion estimate of 13
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates, which
emphasise the forecasts of the more accurate analysts.
Underlying profit during the period - or income excluding
items such as one-off gains - declined 15 percent to HK$15.3
billion, as property sales in mainland China fell markedly.
Cheung Kong earlier this month said it aimed to sell
properties worth HK$30 billion in Hong Kong and China this year,
down from HK$40 billion last year.
Shares of Cheung Kong closed up 0.7 percent ahead of the
results versus a 0.5 percent rise in the benchmark index.
Billionaire Li is restructuring his empire into two listed
companies - one focused on property and the other on telecoms,
retail and energy - to boost value and attract investors.
($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Christopher Cushing)