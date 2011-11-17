HONG KONG Nov 17 China's home price
restrictions will remain in place well into next year ,
a top executive at one of Hong Kong's biggest property
developers predicted on Thursday, despite suggestions that
Beijing might ease policy.
"The cooling measures will stay until they change the
government," Justin Chiu, executive director at Cheung Kong
(Holdings), said at the MIPIM Asia real-estate
conference.
Premier Wen Jiabao, who is due to retire from his Party
post in late 2012 and step down as premier in early 2013,
has said he wants to see runaway prices return to "a
reasonable level".
While the curbs will lead to a stagnant residential housing
market, Chiu remains bullish on China and said Cheung Kong --
which has money invested in ports, retail and property on the
mainland -- is actively looking for acquisitions.
Although by some measures property prices have fallen for
two months, leading some analysts to predict developers will cut
values by as much as 30 percent, Chiu does not expect a market
crash.
"Because of the cooling measures, the transactions will
drop, but prices may stand still," Chiu said.
Analysts predict a tough year ahead for Chinese property.
Stephanie Lau, China property analyst at Mirae Asset,
expects developers to cut prices 20 to 25 percent across the
board, with some going as far as 30 percent.
But Chiu indicated he did not think price cuts were
necessary. He also predicted that prices in the slowing Hong
Kong property market would stay firm and would not suffer from
the impact of the eurozone crisis, which he said he was
confident would be resolved favourably.
Chiu said he was very bullish on mainland cities such as
Nanjing, which he expects to become China's most important city
after Beijing and Shanghai.
"I wouldn't be surprised if in five years, Nanjing's GDP had
doubled," he said.
As well as a looking for acquisitions, Cheung Kong is
negotiating with local governments on development opportunities,
he said.
"It is difficult to get money into China, but if you have
money there, it's a great time to go out and shop," he said.
