HONG KONG May 13 Property conglomerate Cheung
Kong (Holdings) Ltd, controlled by Asia's richest man,
Li Ka-shing, said on Monday it will cancel sales of hotel units
at a Hong Kong project after regulators ruled the deals were
unauthorised investments.
Cheung Kong in February raised HK$1.4 billion ($180 million)
by selling 360 hotel units at its Apex Horizons project, drawing
scrutiny from the government which was concerned that Li was
using legal loopholes to try to avoid a residential stamp duty
introduced in October.
The sale of hotel room units appeared to constitute a
Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) that would require
authorization for documents, including advertising and
marketing, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said on
Monday.
"Investors in a CIS are entitled to more information before
investing than was provided in this case," SFC chief executive
Ashley Adler said in a statement.
The ruling is a symbolic victory for the government after
Li's move to sell the units was seen by some as a direct
challenge to the authority of Hong Kong's chief executive, Leung
Chun-ying, who was sworn in last July amid pledges to make
housing more affordable.
In an unusual move, Li publicly voiced his support for
Leung's scandal-plagued opponent, Henry Tang, even after
authorities in Beijing had signaled support for Leung.
"It (Cheung Kong) will not be so innovative in its future
flat sales strategy," said Alex Wong, a director at Ample
Finance Group.
Cheung Kong said on Monday that while it disagreed with the
SFC ruling, it would pay the legal and other expenses for buyers
involved in the units.
Shares of Cheung Kong closed down 2 percent on Monday ahead
of the announcement, lagging a 1.4 percent drop on the benchmark
Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 7.7612 Hong Kong dollars)
