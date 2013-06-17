(Corrects to add editor's name)
HONG KONG, June 17 Hong Kong property group
Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, controlled by Asia's
richest man Li Ka-shing, said it will form a joint venture to
buy Dutch waste processing firm RAV Water Treatment I B.V. for
943.68 million euros ($1.26 billion).
Other joint venture partners include Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, Power Assets Holdings Ltd
, and Li Ka Shing Foundation Ltd, Cheung Kong said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.7496 euros)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)