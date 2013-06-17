* Deal partners include Li-controlled CKI, Power Assets, Li
Ka Shing Foundation
* Cheung Kong aims to secure steady recurring income from
overseas deals
* Cheung Kong shares up more than 2 pct, outpacing main
index
(Adds details and analysis on deal, Li Ka-shing units' overseas
investment strategy)
By Donny Kwok and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, June 17 Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd
, controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, said it
will buy Dutch waste processing firm RAV Water Treatment I B.V.
for 943.68 million euros ($1.26 billion), in an overseas
expansion drive that has targeted infrastructure assets offering
steady recurring income.
Li's business empire, which spans property, telecoms, ports
and retailing, has been seeking stable investment opportunities
in well-regulated markets outside of Hong Kong, where its
opportunities for expansion are becoming limited.
Other partners in the acquiring consortium include Hutchison
Whampao Ltd's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd
, Power Assets Holdings Ltd and Li Ka Shing
Foundation Ltd.
They are buying AVR-Afvalverwerking B.V., owner of RAV Water
Treatment I B.V., which processes waste and supplies renewable
energy from waste incineration in the Netherlands.
Cheung Kong Infrastructure, Hong Kong's No. 2 property
developer, and its investment arms have spent $14.2 billion,
including debt, buying assets globally over the past decade,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Last year, companies controlled by octogenarian billionaire
Li agreed to buy British gas company Wales and West Utilities
for $1 billion. In 2010, Cheung Kong Infrastructure and Power
Asset Holdings agreed to buy the British electricity
distribution networks of France's EDF SA for 5.8
billion pounds ($9.1 billion).
The Dutch acquisition marks the group's second deal in waste
management, after Australian private equity firm Ironbridge sold
its New Zealand waste company, EnviroWaste Services Ltd, to
Cheung Kong Infrastructure for NZ$501 million ($405 million),
including NZ$11 million in debt, in January.
Cheung Kong Holdings and Cheung Kong Infrastructure will
each hold 35 percent of the joint venture acquiring the Dutch
company. Power Assets will hold 20 percent and Li Ka Shing
Foundation will own 10 percent. The investment will be financed
from internal resources.
For a company statement, click here
Shares of Cheung Kong rose 3 percent on Monday but are down
more than 9 percent since the start of the year. Hong Kong's
benchmark index was up 1.1 percent on the day, but is
down nearly 7 percent for the year.
Among the other Li Ka-shing units involved in the deal,
Cheung Kong Infrastructure gained 3.3 percent, Power Assets was
up 1.9 percent and Hutchison climbed 2.6 percent.
($1 = 0.7496 euros, 0.6379 British pounds, 1.2356 New Zealand
dollars)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Edmund Klamann)