HONG KONG, July 24 Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) plans a share placement to raise up to $307 million, according to a term sheet for the deal seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The company is offering 50 million shares in a price range of HK$46.15 to $47.62 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$2.38 billion ($307 million), the term sheet showed. The indicative range is equivalent to a discount of 3.3 to 6.3 percent to Tuesday's closing price of HK$49.25.

Cheung Kong Infrastructure would use proceeds from the offering for general working capital, the terms said. ($1 = 7.7571 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alison Lui; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)