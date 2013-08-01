(Recasts, adds details on overall market, comments)
* Cheung Kong H1 net profit falls 13 pct to $1.73 billion
* Cheung Kong sales fall 21 percent in first half
* Hong Kong's Q2 sales transactions lowest since 1996
* Residential prices may fall 5-15 percent by year's end
By Yimou Lee
HONG KONG, Aug 1 Government cooling measures to
rein in Hong Kong's property market are finally taking a toll on
the city's powerful developers and industry watchers forecast
prices could drop by up to 15 percent in the second half of this
year.
Weak property sales at conglomerate Cheung Kong (Holdings)
Ltd, controlled by Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing,
confirmed that a series of tightening steps are weighing on
companies' bottom lines and taking the heat out of one of the
world's most expensive real estate markets.
"It's like an ice age now from an agent's perspective," said
Patrick Chau, director of residential investment at property
consultant Savills. "The sales volume has dropped substantially
since the implementation of a series of tightening policies."
New home transactions dropped 22 percent in the first half
of this year from a year earlier and were down 40 percent when
compared with the second half of 2012, according to Centaline
Property Agency, one of the city's leading agents.
For the second quarter, overall home transactions dropped to
11,443, the lowest quarterly sales since 1996, according to real
estate services company Colliers International.
Industry analysts now expect residential prices to drop
between 5 and 15 percent by the end of this year.
Cheung Kong, the city's second-largest developer, reported
on Thursday a 13 percent year-on-year decline in first-half
profit to HK$13.4 billion ($1.73 billion) due to weaker property
sales in Hong Kong.
Property sales accounted for 37 percent of its total
first-half turnover, down from 57.3 percent a year earlier. The
company blamed new government regulations and measures for
sluggish residential property transactions.
Cheung Kong sold 267 units in Hong Kong in the first half
for HK$2.8 billion ($361 million), less than a tenth of its
full-year sales target, according to BNP Paribas property
analyst Wee Liat Lee.
PROPERTY CHILLS
The company's sluggish figures came just a day after Hang
Lung Properties posted a 23 percent drop in first-half
profit after it sold "substantially fewer residential units".
"If you ask me to describe the market with one word, I will
use 'winter'," Hang Lung Properties chairman Ronnie Chan said at
its earnings briefing on Wednesday. "It feels like winter when
selling properties in Hong Kong."
In February, the government imposed higher stamp duties and
home loan curbs on property transactions, coming nearly four
months after it introduced a 15 percent tax on overseas buyers
that many analysts said was aimed at mainland
Chinese.
New rules that came into effect in April on sales practices,
including new guidelines on marketing strategies, have also led
some developers to delay the launch of new projects.
Credit Suisse said in a recent report that no property
projects had been completed in Hong Kong during the first half,
although some analysts said it was too early to say if this
signalled the start of a long-term downturn.
"It's a mind-playing game now - whether I should liquidate
properties and get the cash, or should I hold and put them in
the leasing market?" said Chau of Savills.
PRICES HEAD SOUTH
Overall residential property prices have jumped 120 percent
since 2008 on ultra-low interest rates, tight supply and
abundant liquidity. They have slipped about 3 percent from
record highs in early March.
Analysts said developers would have to cut prices further to
attract local buyers as mainland Chinese investors, who at one
point accounted for more than 40 percent of sales, had fled
overseas for better options.
"They are going to reduce the price (of new projects). They
have to face the reality," said Ricky Poon, executive director
of residential sales at Colliers International.
Poon expects the city's developers, including Cheung Kong
and Hong Kong's largest developer, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
, will cut the premium - the difference between new
launches and second-hand homes - of new projects by 10 to 20
percent in the second half to attract local buyers.
Analysts said upcoming big launches in the second half would
attract pent-up demand, providing a potential catalyst for
Cheung Kong's share price, which is trading at a 34 percent
discount to its historical median forward 12-month earnings
multiple, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Hong Kong's property sub-index hit a five-year high
in late January, right before the last round of cooling measures
were announced, but it has since fallen nearly 14 percent.
