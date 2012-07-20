HONG KONG, July 20 Asia's richest man, Li
Ka-shing, has kicked off a succession plan to transfer control
of his empire to his eldest son Victor Li, who has started to
take control of the HK$850 billion ($110 billion) Cheung Kong
group after an asset transfer.
Victor Li now holds two-thirds of Li Ka-shing Unity Holdings
Ltd after his younger brother Richard Li transferred his
one-third holding in the family trust to him on July 16,
according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
"This is just a procedure to implement what Mr. Li Ka-shing
had said in the company's annual general meeting," Cheung Kong
spokeswoman Wendy Barnes told Reuters.
In May, the 83-year-old billionaire said Victor, 47, would
assume the stakes he holds in listed companies, while pledging
to bankroll the ventures of Richard, chairman of the telecom
PCCW Ltd. A Hong Kong business legend, Li's $25.5
billion fortune ranked him ninth on the 2012 Forbes Billionaires
List.
Li Ka-shing will continue to hold the remaining third of the
trust, which controls Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, Hutchison
Whampoa Ltd and other affiliate companies.
The major holdings of the Li empire, which includes Cheung
Kong Infrastructure and electricity company Power
Assets, have a combined market value of close to $100
billion. Interests in another 18 affiliates push the total size
of the empire beyond that mark.
($1 = 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Alison Leung and Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by
Richard Pullin)