By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, July 25 A group of companies
controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing has agreed to
buy UK gas company Wales and West Utilities for 645 million
pounds ($1 billion), the latest acquisition by the tycoon that
will boost his gas portfolio in Britain.
Octogenarian Li has been expanding his business empire by
buying into regulated infrastructure and utilities assets in
developed countries, especially Britain -- which is open to
foreign ownership of its infrastructure assets.
Blue-chip property developer Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd
said it had formed a joint venture with Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, Power Assets Holdings Ltd
and the Li Ka Shing Foundation Ltd to buy the company,
which is involved in the management of gas transportation assets
and gas distribution in Wales and the southwest of England.
"We are pleased to have the opportunity to acquire another
high-quality asset, which is poised to extend our growth
momentum and generate recurring profit contributions similar to
that of our other infrastructure projects," Kam Hing-lam, group
managing director of Cheung Kong Infrastructure, told reporters.
Wales and West Utilities' distribution network area supplies
7.4 million customers in an area of 42,000 square kilometres, or
almost one-sixth the area of the UK, while the total length of
the main gas pipeline is about 35,000 kilometres.
The consortium involved in the deal, which is expected to be
completed at the end of September subject to European Commission
approval, said it agreed to buy the British firm from several
investment and fund management companies including Macquarie
Global Infrastructure Funds 2 SARL.
Wales and West Utilities would add to Li's assets in
Britain, where he agreed to buy utility Northumbrian Water Group
last August for 2.41 billion pounds and further cement his
reputation as a savvy deal-maker, which has earned him the
nickname "superman" in local media.
In 2010, Cheung Kong Infrastructure and Li's other
investment arm, Power Asset Holdings, agreed to buy the British
electricity distribution networks of France's EDF,
which provide power to London and southeast Britain, for 5.8
billion pounds.
The news comes as Cheung Kong Infrastructure, which is
controlled by Li's conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
and is leading the consortium, plans a share placement.
A term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday said Cheung Kong
Infrastructure planned to raise up to $307 million.
Its shares were suspended on Wednesday morning
and a company executive said it was related to a share
placement.