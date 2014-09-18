By Ernest Scheyder
MINNEAPOLIS, Sept 18 A string of missteps at a
$10 billion Angolan liquefied natural gas venture has hurt
Chevron Corp's reputation as a top-notch operator of
profitable energy projects around the world.
Chief Executive Officer John Watson vowed Chevron will learn
from the stumbles, which include multiple electrical fires,
pipeline leaks, and even a worker's death after a rig collapsed
last summer. The company plans to have the LNG project up and
running by next year.
"Ultimately, we're accountable for it," Watson said in an
interview with Reuters. "There have been some lessons learned on
that (Angolan) project. But I don't point fingers. This is our
responsibility."
The frank comments, unusual for a major corporate leader,
come as Wall Street pressures major energy companies to maintain
or boost production to keep profits flowing - a goal made
increasingly harder by the rising costs of finding remote oil
and natural gas reserves.
The Angolan trouble led Chevron to create an internal
project management system to better track contractors and
subcontractors on major projects, Watson said. Chevron is the
largest stakeholder in the Angolan project, with partners that
include Total SA, BP Plc, ENI SpA and
Angola's Sonangol.
"We've learned from the experiences at Angola LNG and other
projects, working to make sure those same issues, or issues like
them, don't happen on the next generation of projects," he said.
Watson's comments on the Angola project should help assuage
concern the delay could cause the company to miss its 2014
production goals, roughly 2.61 million barrels of oil equivalent
per day.
"We're still on track to reach that," Watson said.
The Angolan mishaps will help Chevron as it moves forward on
engineering and design for its Kitimat LNG project in British
Columbia, Watson said, an indication Chevron is unlikely to pull
the plug even after Apache Corp quit.
Chevron is also nearing completion on two massive LNG
projects off the Australian coast to supply Asian markets.
SHALE THREAT?
Even as Chevron works on LNG projects, the rise of the North
American shale industry has boosted global supplies of natural
gas. Chevron is a major natural gas producer in Pennsylvania's
Marcellus region.
Yet the company is struggling to lock-in sales contracts for
its Gorgon LNG plant in Australia, the world's most-expensive
LNG operation.
In Australia, seven LNG projects should be online by 2017,
which, taken with the North American shale renaissance, have
raised concerns about global oversupply.
Brushing aside any worry, Watson referenced Japan, which is
fazing out nuclear power, and China, with a rapidly rising
middle class, as major customers. Chevron has said global LNG
demand will double from 2012 to 2025.
"We think the demand will be strong for LNG for many years
to come," Watson added. "Many countries that don't have these
resources will continue to be major sources of demand."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Andre
Grenon)