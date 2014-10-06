(Adds background, stock)
Oct 6 Chevron Corp said on Monday it
would sell a 30 percent stake in its Canadian oil shale holdings
to Kuwait's state-owned oil company for $1.5 billion.
The deal with Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co helps
Chevron reduce production risk and gives it more capital to
increase drilling in Alberta's Duvernay shale formation, one of
North America's largest shale deposits.
The deal, valued at about $15,000 per acre, boosts land
valuations in the region and should help increase drilling, a
step that will likely reduce production costs to about $12
million per well, down from about $15 million to $20 million
currently, analysts at investment bank Tudor Pickering Holt said
in a note to clients.
Chevron's Canadian subsidiary has exploration leases for
about 330,000 net acres (1,335 square km) in the Duvernay shale
formation. The area is located about 124 miles (200 km)
northwest of Edmonton, Alberta.
The deal also creates a partnership for appraisal and
development of liquids-rich shale resources in the Kaybob area
of the Duvernay, Chevron said.
After the deal closes in November, Chevron Canada will
remain the operator and will hold a 70 percent interest in the
project.
The deal price includes a portion of Chevron Canada's share
of future capital costs for the joint venture.
Allen Good, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, said the
divestment was not a comment on the quality of Chevron's
Duvernay assets but rather a way to cut spending at a time when
the company has a number of major projects underway.
"I see this as a way to reduce capital spending but still
retain exposure to a potentially lucrative play," Good said,
adding that Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co did not
offer any particular expertise.
"It's simply a funding source that historically Chevron
would not have looked at, but they are spending a lot on
developing LNG and offshore so are looking at monetizing some of
their assets sooner than they normally would."
Duvernay is widely viewed as one of North America's most
promising shale fields. Chevron boosted its holdings in the
field in August 2013, buying 67,900 net acres from Alta Energy
Luxembourg SARL.
Chevron has drilled 16 wells since beginning its exploration
program in the Duvernay in 2011, recording initial well
production rates of up to 7.5 million cubic feet of natural gas
and 1,300 barrels of condensate per day.
Penn West Petroleum Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell Plc
and Athabasca Oil Corp are some of the other
operators in the Duvernay shale formation.
Chevron also has shale assets in the Permian Basin in Texas
and Pennsylvania's Marcellus shale field. Chevron CEO John
Watson told Reuters last month that the Duvernay, Permian and
Marcellus would be the company's primary North American shale
projects for the foreseeable future.
Chevron's shares rose as high as $119.05 in morning trading
before slipping back to trade flat at $117.71. The stock has
fallen about 10 percent in the past three months.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Williston, N.D. and Swetha
Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and James
Dalgleish)