SYDNEY May 1 An Australian port used by Chevron
for liquefied natural gas exports has been forced to
close by a cyclone off the country's west coast.
The Port of Ashburton was shut at 0400 GMT, the Pilbara
Ports Authority said.
But Australia's largest iron ore export terminal, Port
Hedland, and the port of Dampier, one of two used by Rio Tinto
to ship iron ore, remain open, the authority added.
Tropical Cyclone Quang is expected to hit the Australian
west coast within a few hours, the Australian Bureau of
Meteorology said, bringing winds up to 100 kilometres per hour.
The cyclone is expected to weaken as it makes landfall, the
weather bureau said.
