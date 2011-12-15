SYDNEY Dec 15 Chevron's Australia
unit said on Thursday it has discovered natural gas in offshore
Western Australia, marking the company's 12th offshore discovery
in Australia since mid-2009.
Chevron has more than $60 billion worth of liquefied natural
gas export projects under construction in northwestern Australia
and is positioning itself to become one of the country's largest
LNG suppliers.
"Our on-going exploration success continues to add to our
Australian resource base, further underpinning our drive to be a
leading supplier of liquefied natural gas to world markets and
natural gas to Western Australia," Melody Meyer, president of
Chevron Asia Pacific Exploration and Production, said in a
statement.
The discovery was in Vos-1 permit area it jointly owns with
Shell Development (Australia), Chevron said.
Chevron's giant 15 million tonne per annum (mtpa) Gorgon
project is set to come online in 2014, while its recently
approved Wheatstone project, which will produce 8.9 mtpa, is set
to come online in 2016.