BRISBANE May 28 Chevron Corp's $52
billion Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) development is now 60
percent complete, and the company plans to start engineering and
design work for an expansion by the end of the year, a company
executive said on Tuesday.
The U.S.-based company is also continuing to talk with third
party gas suppliers for a potential expansion of its $29 billion
Wheatstone LNG plant, which is about 10 percent complete, Roy
Krzywosinski, managing director of Chevron Australia, told
reporters at an industry conference in Brisbane.