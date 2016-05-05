MELBOURNE May 5 Chevron Corp has
appointed a new chief executive for its Australian operations
after starting production at its $54 billion Gorgon liquefied
natural gas (LNG) project, which last month ran into trouble
after shipping one cargo.
Chevron promoted its deputy managing director in Australia
Nigel Hearne to take over from long-time managing director Roy
Krzywosinski, who will be moving to Houston as head of
engineering in Chevron's Energy Technology Company.
"Nigel's appointment reflects his strong downstream and
upstream operating experience, combined with his proven record
of leading large, complex operations, such as our Richmond
refinery," Steve Green, president of Chevron Asia Pacific
Exploration and Production said in a statement on Thursday.
The Gorgon LNG project, Chevron's all-time largest
investment, was forced to stop production in April due to a
mechanical problem in a cooling unit. It is set to restart this
month, the company said at its quarterly results last Friday.
Krzyowinski returns to Houston after more than eight years
heading the Australian operations, overseeing the development of
Gorgon and the $29 billion Wheatstone LNG project, which is due
to start producing in mid-2017.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)