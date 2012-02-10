SYDNEY Feb 10 The Australian arm of U.S.
oil major Chevron Corp has launched a drive to recruit
hundreds of engineers in Australia to work on two of the
resource-rich country's largest energy projects.
In a statement released on Friday, Chevron Australia said it
would hold 14 recruitment information sessions throughout
Australia between Feb. 13 and March 7 to identify engineers
across a range of disciplines, including civil, structural and
subsea engineering.
Recruits would work on the company's two major liquefied
natural gas projects in Australia, Gorgon and Wheatstone, as
well as overseas, with elements of the projects in Asia, Europe
and North America.
The news shows how the mining boom in Australia can help
offset job losses in industries suffering from a high currency,
such as manufacturing and retail.