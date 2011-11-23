BRASILIA Nov 23 The chief executive of Chevron's (CVX.N) Brazilian unit said the company acted as responsibly as possible once it learned of the drilling accident that spilled over 2,000 barrels of oil into the ocean.

CEO George Buck was testifying before the Brazilian Congress on Wednesday, after his company sealed the deep-water test well that ruptured over two weeks ago. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Writing by Reese Ewing)