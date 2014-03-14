* Chevron hasn't filed full report on 2nd incident in
offshore field -ANP
* Report needed before regulator can approve drilling,
injection -ANP
By Jeb Blount
ANGRA DOS REIS, BRAZIL, March 13 Permission for
Chevron Corp to resume drilling and water injection at
its Frade offshore field in Brazil is being held up by the
company's failure to deliver a full report on the causes of a
2012 oil seepage, the head of Brazil's oil regulator said on
Thursday.
"They can't get authorization until we get the report and
analyze it," said Magda Chambriard, director general of the ANP
regulatory agency.
The report is supposed to explore and explain the reasons
for a second leak at Frade, Chambriard said. Frade was the site
of a November 2011 accident that resulted in a spill of about
4,600 barrels into the Atlantic Ocean northeast of Rio de
Janeiro.
Chevron did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The U.S. company has spent more than $2 billion developing
Frade, which was once the largest foreign-run oil field in the
country. It has a projected capacity to produce about 80,000
barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas a day (boepd). That's
more than 3 percent of Brazil's oil and natural gas output or
2.56 million boepd in January, according to the ANP.
The field was temporarily shut after a second leak in the
area was discovered in March 2012. At the time there was
speculation that a pressure "kick" that caused the original
spill may have caused fractures in rock beneath the sea-bed that
led to the new leaks.
Chevron said then that it was shutting the well as a
precautionary measure and that there was no evidence that the
March leaks of several barrels of oil was linked to the November
spill. Chevron also said it did not know if the leaks were
natural or the result of oil production activity.
Small, natural leaks of oil from the ocean floor are common
in the Campos Basin, where Frade is located. The Campos Basin is
home to more than 80 percent of Brazil's oil output. Natural oil
leaks in the area prompted Brazil's state-run oil company,
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, to explore for oil in the basin.
No oil came near shore and no workers or wildlife were
harmed in either event at Frade. ANP officials said there was no
sign of negligence by Chevron and that there was no discernable
harm to the environment. The original Frade leak in 2011 was
less than 0.1 percent of the giant Deepwater Horizon spill in
the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.
In 2013, San Ramon, California-based Chevron was allowed to
resume output at Frade, but remained under a drilling and
injection ban after it explained the reasons for the initial
spill and agreed to a series of new procedures and remedial
actions in an "Adjustment of Conduct Agreement."
Injection of water is used to increase reservoir pressure
and help increase oil production.
Frade, which was producing as much as 72,000 boepd before
the November 2011 spill, churned out 21,199 boepd in January,
according to the ANP.
The adjustment of conduct agreement also resulted in the
closing of lawsuits seeking as much as 40 billion reais ($17
billion) in damages for the initial spill and criminal penalties
against Chevron, Transocean Ltd., its drilling
contractor and 18 Chevron and Transocean employees.
Frade is 52 percent owned by Chevron, which is also the
field operator. Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA owns 30 percent and 18 percent is owned
by Frade Japäo, a joint venture between Japanese trading houses
Inpex Corp. and Sojitz Corp.