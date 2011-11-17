* Police say Chevron reports do not match reality of spill

* Chevron says cooperating fully with Brazil

* Leak estimated up to 650 barrels, cleanup under way

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 17 Brazilian federal police have opened a probe into U.S. oil giant Chevron ( CVX.N ) over alleged pollution linked to an oil spill at its offshore Frade project, local media reported on Thursday.

Brazil's energy regulator ANP said oil seeps off the coast of Rio de Janeiro were caused by a well drilled by Chevron at Frade, where the company has estimated that as much as 650 barrels had been released causing a "sheen" on the sea surface.

The daily newspaper Folha de S. Paulo cited Fabio Scliar of the Federal Police's division of environment and historical patrimony as saying that information provided by Chevron to the police did not match what police saw upon a visit to the site.

"Initially, the reports do not correspond to reality," Folha quoted Scliar saying. "I want to understand what's happening."

In an e-mailed response to Reuters' questions about the investigation, a Chevron spokesman said the company "continues to fully inform and cooperate with Brazilian government agencies as part of the company's response efforts."

Calls to the federal police offices in Rio de Janeiro about the case went unanswered.

The company on Tuesday said it had started plugging the well that was suspected of causing the oil seeps and that the seeps appeared to have stopped. It said it has vessels in the area working to either recover or disperse the oil. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Alden Bentley)