* Police say Chevron reports do not match reality of spill
* Chevron says cooperating fully with Brazil
* Leak estimated up to 650 barrels, cleanup under way
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 17 Brazilian federal police
have opened a probe into U.S. oil giant Chevron (CVX.N) over
alleged pollution linked to an oil spill at its offshore Frade
project, local media reported on Thursday.
Brazil's energy regulator ANP said oil seeps off the coast
of Rio de Janeiro were caused by a well drilled by Chevron at
Frade, where the company has estimated that as much as 650
barrels had been released causing a "sheen" on the sea
surface.
The daily newspaper Folha de S. Paulo cited Fabio Scliar of
the Federal Police's division of environment and historical
patrimony as saying that information provided by Chevron to the
police did not match what police saw upon a visit to the site.
"Initially, the reports do not correspond to reality,"
Folha quoted Scliar saying. "I want to understand what's
happening."
In an e-mailed response to Reuters' questions about the
investigation, a Chevron spokesman said the company "continues
to fully inform and cooperate with Brazilian government
agencies as part of the company's response efforts."
Calls to the federal police offices in Rio de Janeiro about
the case went unanswered.
The company on Tuesday said it had started plugging the
well that was suspected of causing the oil seeps and that the
seeps appeared to have stopped. It said it has vessels in the
area working to either recover or disperse the oil.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by
Alden Bentley)