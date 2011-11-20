GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 20 U.S. oil company Chevron (CVX.N) has taken full responsibility for a spill off Brazil's coast, the CEO of the local subsidiary, George Buck, said on Sunday.
He said the leak from the undersea well has been plugged and the residual oil flow from undersea rock is now more than 10, but less than hundreds of barrels per day. (Reporting by Jeb Blount, Writing by Inae Riveras, Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times * Ineos has set out a plan to spend about 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) ramping up its chemical processing capacity across Europe. (http://bit.ly/2rp5Pxt) * Petropavlovsk shareholders should reject attempts by three rebel investors to overhaul the board of the Russian gold miner, leading advisory gro