By Sabrina Lorenzi

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 1 Brazil's government ordered Chevron Corp to shut a well in an offshore field where it faces intense scrutiny following an accident at another well that spilled thousands of barrels of oil.

The move by the ANP oil regulator on Thursday followed a safety audit last week at the Frade field, Chevron said, adding that the closed well accounts for less than 10 percent of the field's 79,000 barrels per day in production.

ANP director Magda Chambriard said the agency ordered the second-largest U.S. oil company to shut it down because of a failure to report the presence of sulfur from the well.

The burning of fuels made from oil and natural gas containing sulfur can create dangerous gases such as sulfur dioxide which can harm humans and the environment.

The ANP does not ban the production of sulfur but requires firms to have a prevention plan and to inform authorities of what is done with the material, Chambriard said.

"Companies have to report the risks they are facing and show that they are being controlled and minimized," she told a news conference in Rio de Janeiro.

Last month's accident at another Frade well, which spilled about 2,400 barrels of oil into the ocean, led to a $28 million fine for Chevron - a figure that could at least triple.

Chevron's local chief executive was hauled in front of Congress and then the company had its Brazilian drilling rights suspended as punishment for the undersea leak.

Chambriard said Chevron would receive another fine for the sulfur offense, but did not specify the amount.

The company said four wells in which it injects produced water from the drilling process were also ordered shut.

"Chevron is confident it will successfully respond to the ANP's concerns and be able to resume operation of its production and injection wells in due time," the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

As for last month's accident, Chevron took full responsibility and capped and abandoned the evaluative well that ruptured.

That spill is likely to increase politicization of the governance of the country's oil sector, which has already shifted to a more state-centered approach since the discovery of huge reserves off the Rio coast in recent years.

It has led to concern that Chevron may be excluded from future offshore opportunities and has already given ammunition to Rio state lawmakers fighting proposals to share more oil wealth with non-producing states.

The Nicaragua-sized "subsalt" area, which includes the Frade concession, may hold 100 billion barrels of oil or more, according to a study from the National Oil and Gas Institute.

Brazil's government sees the fields as a ticket to developed status that could make it the world's third or fourth biggest oil producer by 2020, but it faces huge technological and financial challenges to tap the ultra-deep reserves.

Chevron owns 52 percent of Frade, while state-run Brazilian oil company Petrobras owns 30 percent and Frade Japao the rest. Frade has 10 production wells, including the one ordered closed, and produces 4 percent of Brazil's output.