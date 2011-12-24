* Follows previous fine of 50 mln reais from inspector
* Transocean says contract puts Chevron in line for claims
SAO PAULO Dec 23 Brazil's environment inspector
fined Chevron Corp 10 million reais ($5.4 million) for
breaching the terms of the U.S. oil company's environmental
license when tackling an offshore spill at a well it drilled in
November.
The fine on Friday is on top of a 50 million reais charge
the inspector, Ibama, slapped on Chevron for causing the spill
at the Frade field when rock gave way due to a pressure surge.
Chevron estimates 2,400 barrels of oil spilled into the sea.
The fines pale into insignificance against the $11 billion
lawsuit Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors are trying to bring
against the company for a spill analysts consider fairly minor
and which never reached the country's shores.
Ibama said the latest fine was for Chevron's failure to
adhere to the Individual Emergency Plan set out in the
environmental license that it needs to operate. Ibama said
Chevron lacked necessary equipment and was slow to respond to
the leak.
But Chevron said it properly followed the
emergency plan, which had been approved by Ibama.
"The plan was deployed rapidly and standard procedures were
quickly carried out in order to stem the source of the leak. In
just four days, a period considered excellent by industry
experts, the company managed to control the source of the leak,"
the company said in a statement late on Friday.
There have been concerns that unpredictable
regulation could deter big oil companies from investing in
Brazil just as it starts to tap vast new oil reserves of up to
50 billion barrels discovered in 2007.
Brazil's so-called subsalt reserves lie about 7 km (4.4
miles) under the sea, making them technically challenging to
reach and thus carrying potentially greater risk of accidents.
Federal police this week recommended the indictment of
several officials from Chevron and rig contractor Transocean
for environmental crimes and withholding information
from investigators.
Transocean issued a statement late on Friday detailing some
of the events in Brazil and reminding investors that its
contract for the Sedco 706 rig, which Chevron operated in
Brazil, required the California-based oil company to indemnify
Transocean for claims arising for pollution below the surface of
the water.