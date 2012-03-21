RIO DE JANEIRO, March 21 A Brazilian federal
prosecutor filed criminal charges against U.S. oil company
Chevron and drill-rig operator Transocean for a November oil
spill off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, the prosecutor's office
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The prosecutor, Eduardo Santos de Oliveira, also filed
criminal charges against 1 7 k ey e xecutives and employees at
C hevron and Transocean, ow ner of the world's
largest oil rig fleet. A mong the defendants is Ge orge Buck, a
U.S. citizen in charge of Chevron's operations in Brazil, the
statement said.
Sentences could reach up to 31 years in jail, the
prosecutors office said.
The charges, filed with a federal court in the Brazilian
city of Campos de Goytacazes, will require the approval of a
judge to proceed, a process that could take hours or days, the
prosecutors office said.