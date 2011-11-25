RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 25 U.S. oil company Chevron (CVX.N) plans to invest $3 billion dollars in Brazil over the next three years, its head of South American and African operations Ali Moshiri told reporters on Friday.

Brazil this week banned the company from continuing drilling operations after an estimated 2,400 barrels of crude oil leaked from its offshore Frade field during exploration drilling.

(Reporting by Leila Coimbra; Writing by Peter Murphy)