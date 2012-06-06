RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 Chevron, the
second-largest U.S. oil company, faces problems regaining its
Brazilian oil-drilling rights because it has not explained how
it plans to "mitigate" problems at an offshore field, Magda
Chambriard, Brazil's chief oil regulator, told reporters on
Tuesday.
Chevron had its Brazilian drilling license suspended by the
regulator, known as the ANP, after a November oil spill in the
Frade field northeast of Rio de Janeiro. The oil was dispersed
and did not reach the coastline.
Chevron says it continues to investigate the field's geology
and report its findings to the ANP, it said in a statement on
Tuesday.