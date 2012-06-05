WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil company, faces problems regaining its Brazilian oil-drilling rights because it hasn't explained how it plans to "mitigate" problems at an offshore field, Magda Chambriard, Brazil's head oil regulator, told reporters on Tuesday.
Chevron had its Brazilian drilling license suspended by the regulator, known as the ANP, after a November oil spill in the Frade field northeast of Rio de Janeiro.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would cut the country's oil and gas production, industry representatives said on Saturday.