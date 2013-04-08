* Restart authorized about a year after field shutdown
* Field produced 70,000 barrels a day before 2011 spill
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 8 Brazil's oil regulator,
the ANP, said on Monday that it authorized Chevron Corp
to restart output from an offshore oil field more than a year
after a November 2011 spill forced the No. 2 U.S. oil company to
stop Brazilian production.
Chevron was granted permission to restart output from four
wells at the Frade field for one year and conditional approval
to produce from two other wells in the case that additional
production was needed to balance oil and natural gas pressure in
the reservoir, the ANP said in a statement.
The Frade field was shut in March 2012 after an initial
November leak of about 3,800 barrels of oil and the appearance
of small and unexplained amounts of oil in the area in the
months following the initial accident. Frade was producing about
70,000 barrels a day when the accident happened.
Brazilian prosecutors were seeking 40 billion reais ($20.1
billion) in damages for the November 2011 spill against Chevron
and its drilling contractor Transocean Ltd. It is
Brazil's largest-ever environmental lawsuit.
Brazil's oil regulator said the spill caused no discernable
environmental damage. Criminal charges seeking jail terms up to
three decades in prison against the companies and 17 employees
were later dismissed by a judge.
Chevron and Transocean have said they have done nothing
wrong, and in December prosecutors said they were close to a
deal that would see Chevron pay about 311 million reais ($156
million) to settle the claims.
Brazilian prosecutors never charged Frade's partners in the
Frade field.
The Frade field is 52 percent owned by San Ramon,
California-based Chevron, which is also the operator. Brazil's
state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA, commonly
known as Petrobras, owns 30 percent and Frade Japão, a joint
venture between Japanese trading houses Sojitz Corp and
Inpex Corp, has an 18 percent stake in the project.