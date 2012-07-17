July 16 Brazil's oil regulator is unlikely to
fine United States oil major Chevron Corp more than 50
million Brazilian reals ($24.50 million) for its role in a
November oil spill off Brazil's coast, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Monday.
Agência Nacional do Petróleo (ANP) Director Magda Chambriard
told the business daily that Chevron would be fined for more
than 20 infractions related to the spill.
The report from the ANP is expected later this week and will
likely provide the official government explanation of the
accident that spilled about 3,000 barrels of oil into the
Atlantic Ocean northeast of Rio de Janeiro.
The report may influence civil and criminal proceedings
against Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil company, its
drilling contractor, Transocean, and 17 of their
employees.
A spokesman from Chevron was not immediately available for
comment and ANP did not respond immediately to an email.
Shares of Chevron closed at $106.78 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.