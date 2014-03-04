March 4 Chevron Corp :
* U.S. judge rules for Chevron Corp in racketeering
lawsuit against
steven donziger, others over lago agrio case in Ecuador --
court ruling
* U.S. district judge lewis kaplan imposes constructive trust
for chevron's
benefit on donziger's stake in Ecuador judgment
* Kaplan imposes constructive trust on representatives of lago
agrio plaintiffs
with regard to Ecuador judgment
* Kaplan bars donziger, lago agrio representatives from trying
to enforce the
Ecuador judgment or attach Chevron assets in the United
States
* Kaplan says the decision in the lago agrio case in Ecuador
"was obtained by
corrupt means"
* Kaplan says donziger, lago agrio representatives not entitled
to profit in
the u.s. from the "egregious fraud" that took place
* Kaplan says not granting injunction barring enforcement of
lago agrio
judgment anywhere in the world, saying that Chevron is no
longer seeking such
an order