RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 5 George Buck, president of the Brazilian unit of Chevron Corp, can leave the country when his job ends later this month as long as he pays a 500,000 real ($245,000) bond to assure his participation in court cases related to a November oil spill, a Brazilian court ruled.

Buck and 16 other executives and employees of Chevron and drill-rig owner Transocean Ltd have been charged with crimes related to an oil spill in the Chevron-operated Frade Field northeast of Rio de Janeiro.