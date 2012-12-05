Dec 5 Chevron Corp added $15 billion to
the cost of the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export
complex, as the U.S. oil company's largest single development
joins a growing list of Australian LNG projects to run over
budget.
The new $52 billion estimate for Gorgon, now 55 percent
complete, came on Wednesday alongside Chevron's $36.7 billion
overall 2013 budget for capital and exploratory spending. That
compares with a 2012 budget of $32.7 billion, and is just shy of
the $37 billion annual budget of far-larger Exxon Mobil Corp
.
Like other Australian LNG projects, Gorgon's inflated cost
is largely due to labor shortages, logistics challenges and the
strength of the local currency. Half of the six other LNG plants
being built in the country have sustained cost increases
averaging more than 20 percent.