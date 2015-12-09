(New throughout, adds details of 2016 budget)
By Ernest Scheyder
Dec 9 Chevron Corp plans to slash its
budget by 24 percent next year, part of a revamped strategy to
rein in spending and position the energy giant to be nimble as
oil prices show little sign of rising in the near future.
The dramatic cutback in spending is likely to be echoed by
other oil majors who will soon release spending plans, with
rival ConocoPhillips set to release its 2016 budget on
Thursday.
Shares of Chevron fell 0.5 percent to $87.20 in after-hours
trading. As of Wednesday's close, the stock has dropped 21
percent so far this year.
Chevron had previously signaled it could slash its budget
for next year.
Plunging oil prices have cut sharply into the industry's
margins this year, fueling thousands of layoffs and spreading
deep unease on Wall Street about whether some energy companies
can service their debt.
Chevron plans to spend $26.6 billion across the globe in
2016, with the bulk of spending on international oil and gas
exploration and production projects, with the second-largest
share going to projects in the United States, including shale
developments in Texas.
The San Ramon, California-based company said in October it
would cut 10 percent of its staff to weather the low-price
storm.
Part of the decrease in spending will come as Chevron opens
major new natural gas projects next year in western Australia
that have been under construction for years.
"We gain significant flexibility in our capital program as
we complete projects under construction," Chevron Chief
Executive John Watson said in a statement.
About $4.5 billion of the 2016 budget will be spent on joint
venture projects, with the bulk of that amount going to Chevron
and Conoco's ChevronPhillips Chemical Co venture and the
Tengizchevroil oil project with Kazakhstan's government and
Exxon Mobil.
Chevron said about $3 billion of the budget will be spent on
projects that have not yet received final investment decision, a
term for areas in which the company is still investigating
long-term potential.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by David Gregorio)