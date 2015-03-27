HONG KONG, March 27 U.S. energy firm Chevron is seeking to raise up to A$4.62 billion ($3.6 billion) by selling its entire stake in Caltex Australia Ltd, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Friday.

Chevron is offering 135 million shares at a floor price of A$34.20 each, a 9.7 percent discount to Friday's close, the term sheet showed.

Goldman Sachs is the sole underwriter for the deal, the terms showed. The shares offered by Chevron represents 50 percent of Caltex Australia's outstanding shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.

($1 = 1.2837 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Denny Thomas)