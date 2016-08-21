GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar lick wounds as Trump rout eases
* Trump woes leave dollar heading for biggest fall since August
SYDNEY Aug 22 Australian construction company CIMIC Group said on Monday it had started court proceedings in the United States against Chevron Corp and KBR Inc, seeking as much as A$1.86 billion ($1.42 billion) regarding a dispute over the jetty at the Gorgon LNG project in Western Australia.
CIMIC was commissioned to build the jetty there in 2009 and issued a notice of dispute regarding the work in February, following a disagreement over changes to the project.
The company said then that it was entitled to A$1.86 billion for the work.
"Negotiations under the contract continue," CIMIC said in a statement on Monday.
"The commencement of the proceedings has no effect on the negotiation process or CIMIC Group's entitlement to the amounts under negotiation," it added. ($1 = 1.3130 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Trump woes leave dollar heading for biggest fall since August
FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 19 Germany's RWE and France's Engie are studying with their investment banks alliance options, one of which would involve RWE swapping part or all of its majority stake in renewables and grids firm Innogy for a minority stake in Engie, four investment banking sources said.