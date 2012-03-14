March 14 Chevron Corp Chief
Executive John Watson sees demand for oil being destroyed in the
United States as a result of higher gasoline prices and an
underperforming U.S. economy.
"We're seeing that right now," he said. "If you look at the
peak in U.S. oil consumption it was about 21 million barrels a
day as little as about three years ago. It's now down to about
19 barrels a day ... and high prices are partially contributing
to that."
"The other component in the United States is a relatively
weak economy," Watson added in an interview aired on CNBC on
Wednesday.