Aug 4 Chevron Corp, the second-largest
U.S. oil company, is planning to sell certain assets in Asia
worth up to $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The company is set to start selling its offshore China
assets in August, the Journal reported on Thursday.
Chevron's stake in an offshore oil field venture with
China's state-owned oil company CNOOC Ltd could fetch
as much as $1 billion, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/2aAtYHU)
Chevron had disclosed in October last year plans to sell
about $10 billion of assets by 2017.
The oil giant is also looking for buyers for its geothermal
assets in Indonesia, and is considering offers worth more than
$2 billion, the Journal reported citing sources.
Natural gas field assets in Thailand are also part of the
company's divestiture plans, according to the report.
Chevron did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)