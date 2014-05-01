April 30 Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S oil company, said on Wednesday it has increased its quarterly dividend by 7 percent.

The company, which last raised its dividend in April 2013, increased the quarterly payout to $1.07 per share.

Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, also raised its quarterly dividend on Wednesday, to 69 cents per share from 63 cents. (Reporting by Anjalirao Koppala; Editing by Leslie Adler)