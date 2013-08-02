Aug 2 Chevron Corp posted a decline in quarterly profit on Friday after maintenance work and a fall in oil prices knocked global oil and gas production. Second-quarter net income fell 26 percent to $5.37 billion, or $2.77 per share, from $7.21 billion, or $3.66 per share, a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected $2.96 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.